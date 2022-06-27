Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,986,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,701,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.