BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 84.50 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79.07 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.58. The firm has a market cap of £97.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19.
