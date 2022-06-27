BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB) Announces GBX 1.32 Dividend

BMO UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:BHIB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO UK High Income Trust stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 84.50 ($1.04). The company had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. BMO UK High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 79.07 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.58. The firm has a market cap of £97.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

