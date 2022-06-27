BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

ZRE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$22.84. 51,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,672. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$22.00 and a 1 year high of C$28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.56.

Get BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.