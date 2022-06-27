BMO Capital Markets Trims Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price to $9.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.
CENX stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
