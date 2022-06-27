BMO Capital Markets Trims Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Target Price to $9.00

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

CENX stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $731.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

