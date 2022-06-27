BMO Capital Markets Cuts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMLAF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.33.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Empire has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

