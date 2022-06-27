Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of BE opened at $18.08 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $449,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

