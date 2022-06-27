Blank Wallet (BLANK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00179908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

