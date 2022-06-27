Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BLTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.83 million and a PE ratio of 63.87.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

About Blancco Technology Group (Get Rating)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.