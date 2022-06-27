Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON BLTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.83 million and a PE ratio of 63.87.
About Blancco Technology Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.