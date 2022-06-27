BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 161,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 94,548 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 176,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,413,000.

Shares of ICSH remained flat at $$50.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. 909,760 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20.

