BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in BlackRock by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 3,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $640.77. 5,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $634.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $741.00.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
