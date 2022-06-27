BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 353,772 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.53.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
–
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.