BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 40,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 353,772 shares.The stock last traded at $14.63 and had previously closed at $14.53.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 281,406 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

