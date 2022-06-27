Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.17.

BKI stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

