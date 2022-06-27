biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $3.42 on Thursday. biote has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

