BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 6.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.84 and last traded at $142.84. 8,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,758,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $206.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.29.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BioNTech by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

