Binemon (BIN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.31 million and $945,171.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

