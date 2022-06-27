Binance USD Market Cap Reaches $17.34 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.34 billion and $3.38 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,084.80 or 1.00005715 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002701 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,362,580,695 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars.

