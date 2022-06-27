Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 6,525 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 25,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.56. 21,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.