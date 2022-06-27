Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.