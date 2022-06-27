Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.09 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $118.00. 11,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $112.01 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

