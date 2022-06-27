Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

BNFT opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 5,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $73,276.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,113 shares of company stock worth $430,363. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

