Beam Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Beam has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00081073 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,172,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

