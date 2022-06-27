Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($94.74) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €74.94 ($78.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.