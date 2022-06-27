Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $71.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAX. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.31.

Shares of BAX opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $700,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $4,175,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

