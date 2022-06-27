Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.00 ($45.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of BSFFF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. Basic-Fit has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

