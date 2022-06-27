Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,576.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,545.43. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

