Bank of America Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €18.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.95) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th.

FRA:ZAL opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.65 and a 200-day moving average of €51.09. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

