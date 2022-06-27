Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $51.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE BALY opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

