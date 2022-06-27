Balancer (BAL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $28.15 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $211.05 million and $28.15 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00024919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.84 or 0.99963485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 50,426,964 coins and its circulating supply is 40,670,492 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

