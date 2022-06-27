Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned 0.73% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.32. 608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,727. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.