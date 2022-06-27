Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.82. 13,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,576. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average is $219.13.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

