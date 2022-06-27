Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $205.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.48.

AIZ opened at $172.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 197.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

