Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52.

In related news, insider John Carter purchased 1,624,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,615,316.20 ($1,816,191.81). Also, insider Clive Appleton purchased 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,556.40 ($39,275.28).

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

