Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

ARESF opened at $9.12 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

ARESF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

