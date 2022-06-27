argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($372.34) to €370.00 ($393.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $9.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.47. 227,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $376.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,844 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 997,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,153,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.5% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

