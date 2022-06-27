Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $4,219,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Applied Materials by 19.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,119 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 113,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

