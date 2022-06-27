Apollon Limassol Hits Market Capitalization of $349,725.67 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $349,725.67 and approximately $128,871.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00094788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00270166 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009070 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

