Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,247. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

