Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Buys 498 Shares

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($37.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,513.35).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 67.50 ($0.83) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,133.50 ($38.38). 2,497,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,847. The stock has a market cap of £41.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,576.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,545.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.