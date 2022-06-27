Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Stuart J. Chambers Buys 498 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,035 ($37.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,513.35).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up GBX 67.50 ($0.83) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,133.50 ($38.38). 2,497,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,847. The stock has a market cap of £41.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,576.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,545.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

