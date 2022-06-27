Andrew Peller (ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 8th

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.
About Andrew Peller (Get Rating)
