Andrew Peller (ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 8th

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

