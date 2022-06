Analyzing JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for JAKKS Pacific and Vinco Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.54%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Vinco Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Vinco Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific 2.01% 68.07% 8.09% Vinco Ventures -5,456.27% N/A -8.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Vinco Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $621.12 million 0.20 -$6.01 million $0.69 18.84 Vinco Ventures $9.79 million 48.82 -$713.17 million N/A N/A

JAKKS Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinco Ventures has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Vinco Ventures on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JAKKS Pacific (Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role play, dress-up, pretend play, and novelty products for boys and girls based on brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room d├ęcor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; outdoor activity toys; and junior sports toys, including hyper-charged balls, sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, value-oriented dollar stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Vinco Ventures (Get Rating)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

