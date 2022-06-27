Analysts Set H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Target Price at $77.20

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $61.87 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.60.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

