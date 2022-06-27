Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. 192,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 million, a PE ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $13.45.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,474 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $10,867,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $8,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

