American Lithium (CVE:LI) PT Set at C$8.25 by Eight Capital

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.25 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 291.00% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE:LI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 328,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. American Lithium has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.98 million and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
