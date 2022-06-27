American Lithium (CVE:LI) PT Set at C$8.25 by Eight Capital

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.25 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 291.00% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:LI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 328,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.35. American Lithium has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.98 million and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

