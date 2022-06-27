American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

AMH traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $5,781,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $3,728,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 395.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 232,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

