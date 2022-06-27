American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in American Express by 17.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.51. 16,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,221. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.