American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.