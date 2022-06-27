Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,015,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,053. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.