Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

MO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.54. 200,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,811,707. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

