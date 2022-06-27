Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 123,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,007 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $492.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Altimmune by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

