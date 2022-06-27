Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $239.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00026908 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001774 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

